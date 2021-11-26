‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Runtime Revealed

Disney is all-set on releasing their first in a line-up of new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies with the first set to be released on December 3rd. Now, that we’re one week away, Disney has added the movie’s page to Disney+ and we can now see how long the movie is and…

… it’s hella short.

Standing at just 58 minutes, this film is far shorter than anyone expected. There could be many reasons for this including the short attention span of many children, but it could also be so they can bring more Wimpy Kid content to the streaming service a lot faster.

After all, the shorter the movie, the less time it takes to make. And with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules on its way next year, don’t be surprised if it’s followed by a third instalment soon after.

Special edition book cover of Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Special Disney+ Cover Edition) (PRNewsfoto/ABRAMS).

Directed by Swinton Scott, the new version of Diary of a Wimpy Kid will star Brady Noon, Hunter Dillon, Ethan William Childress and Chris Diamantopoulos. You can also purchase a copy of the special movie tie-in edition of the original book (see above) at most retailers including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Waterstones.

