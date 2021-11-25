‘Rangers of the New Republic’ to be Absorbed Into Another Star Wars Series

We have known for quite some time that Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian spin-off Rangers of the New Republic was put on hold as the series’ star Gina Carano was let go for her crazy social media posts. Today, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that there are no current plans to move forward with the series.

In the latest issue of Empire, Kennedy shared an update on the series and how they will plan to move forward with some of the storylines and/or characters from the series.

“We’d never written any script or anything on that” when discussing Rangers and adds, “Some of that will figure into future episodes, I’m sure, of the next season of The Mandalorian.”

Empire would go on to say that the series will “likely absorbed into other series.”

Read: Kathleen Kennedy Teases The Return Of A Few Sequel Trilogy Characters

There was never any confirmed details for Rangers of the New Republic, however, according to insiders, the project was a Mandalorian spin-off centered around Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, Bill Burr’s Mayfeld, and Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan. Though, that was never confirmed. Others believed it would introduce much smaller scaled characters, again never confirmed.

For now, we wait and see if the series gets absorbed into the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, which is currently in production on its third season or if it will be absorbed into a fourth season, or another series altogether.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related