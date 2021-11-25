‘The Marvels’ Set Photos Feature New Look Ms. Marvel

Earlier today, we reported that Marvel Studios The Marvels wrapped up production, thanks to photos from the crew. Now, hours later, some new set photos have surfaced giving us a new look at the upcoming sequel.

The set photos feature Iman Vellani in what looks to be a brand-new outfit for Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel. I can’t tell if the other image is Zawe Ashton, who plays a mysterious villain in the film, if someone can confirm or deny that, that would be lovely and I’ll make sure that is updated!

Check out the images from AndrewsVisual on Twitter:

Read: ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ to be Absorbed Into Another Star Wars Series

Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Megan McDonnell, wrote the script, hot after her success on WandaVision.

Also set to star is Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Jude Law as Yon-Rogg, with Zawe Ashton, Shamier Anderson, and Seo-Joon Park, all in unknown roles.

The film is a sequel to Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame and a crossover/sequel to WandaVision, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion.

The Marvels is scheduled to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related