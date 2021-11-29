Ivanna Sakhno Joins ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

The next Star Wars limited series is getting ready to start production with Rosario Dawson reprising her role from The Mandalorian.
Dawson’s live-action version of the classic Clone Wars character will be joined by some familiar characters including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), but according to Deadline, a brand new character is about to enter the galaxy far, far away…
Deadline reports that Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) will play a brand new character created for the upcoming series. Sakhno has previously worked with Disney on the Hulu Original Series High Fidelity.
Star Wars: Ahsoka will be executive produced by Dave Filoni and The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau. Production on the Disney+ series is currently scheduled to begin next March.
