Ivanna Sakhno Joins ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

Jordan Simmons November 29, 2021

The next Star Wars limited series is getting ready to start production with Rosario Dawson reprising her role from The Mandalorian.

Dawson’s live-action version of the classic Clone Wars character will be joined by some familiar characters including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), but according to Deadline, a brand new character is about to enter the galaxy far, far away…

Deadline reports that Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) will play a brand new character created for the upcoming series. Sakhno has previously worked with Disney on the Hulu Original Series High Fidelity.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will be executive produced by Dave Filoni and The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau. Production on the Disney+ series is currently scheduled to begin next March.

Jordan Simmons

Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL.

You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons and Twitter @jordistweeting.

