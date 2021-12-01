Cara Delevingne Joins Season 2 of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was one of the best-reviewed shows of 2021, and with a second season already in development, the Disney-owned streamer is adding some major talent to the already stacked cast.

Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad, Carnival Row) has joined the cast of the mystery comedy, which is Hulu’s most-watched original comedy series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cara Delevingne will play a character named Alice, who’s described as a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.

The ten-episode first season follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez who share an obsession with a true-crime podcast. After a suspicious death in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building called The Arconia, the three neighbors decide to start their own program covering their investigation of the death, which the police ruled a suicide.

Martin, Short, and Gomez are all set to return, along with Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez.

Disney’s 20th Television produces Only Murders in the Building. Martin and John Hoffman co-created the series and executive produce with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman (who has a rich overall deal at 20th) and Jess Rosenthal.

