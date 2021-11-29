‘Pen15’ Comes To An End At Hulu After Two Seasons

In a profile published Monday by The New Yorker, Pen15 creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle revealed that the series would end with its current – and second – season.

This news might shock fans of the series, as it seemed as if things were just picking up. On top of being critically acclaimed and recently nominated for its first Emmy, sources close to the show say Hulu was also very much interested in producing future seasons.

However in the interview with The New Yorker, however, Erskine and Konkle explained that the pandemic was partly responsible for their mutual decision to end things. Aside from the two adult actresses, most of the series features young actors. Prioritizing the health of their co-stars was one of the reasons the show was put on hiatus for more than a year.

In the meantime, the two have used the series as a platform for other opportunities. Konkle just finished appearing in the Ed Helms/Patti Harrison comedy Together Together, while Erskine is slated to appear in the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

Despite the show “ending” the two actresses were careful not to say that the were done playing the characters. Additional sources close to the matter indicate that the two are open to returning someday should they have new stories and experiences they want to tell from their adolescence.

The remainder of season two will drop on Hulu on Friday, December 3rd.

