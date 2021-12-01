Disney’s ‘Turner & Hooch’ Reboot Seemingly Cancelled After One Season

“Don’t hold your breath. You’ll die.”

At least that’s what Turner & Hooch star Brandon Jay McLaren reboot told a fan who inquired about a season two last week.

Don’t hold your breath. You’ll die. https://t.co/PbKBBzNmfs — Brandon Jay McLaren (@brandojay) November 28, 2021

What could he mean? Well, he could just be playing coy or being sarcastic. Judging by this tweet and the numerous similar interactions he had after it, it seems more likely that the show has not been picked up for a second season, nor are their plans to do so.

Over the past few months, Disney’s been very vocal about renewals for other original series such Big Shot, The Mysterious Benedict Society, and even The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – though that there’s a possibility that could changed with the exit of its star.

On Disney+ Day, we also got confirmation of a third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, alongside the announcement of countless other new projects from Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Nat Geo.

What we didn’t get was any word on the future of the cop/canine comedy. While it’s possible that terms are still being negotiated for a second season or that the company still hasn’t made up it’s mind, until an official announcement is made we won’t know for sure.

The series’ human star Josh Peck recently lined up a recurring role on the How I Met Your Mother spin-off How I Met Your Father. Whether or not his decision to join the show was indicative of Turner & Hooch‘s future also remains to be seen.

Other originals such as Just Beyond and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D have also yet to be renewed.

