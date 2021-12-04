First Trailer For ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Hits The Web!

Wednesday marked 3 years since Sony’s animated Spider-Man film, Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters. Today, the studio finally gave fans their first official look.

You can check out below!

For a 2 minute and 30 second preview, it’s jam-packed with action and surprises. In addition to confirming the previously leaked title, the biggest surprise the trailer has to offer, by far, is the fact that it’s a “Part One”.

While the adventures of Miles Morales and company are clearly far from over, the simple addition to the title begs the question: How many films will this new saga span? Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait till next year to find out.

Spider-Man: Across the Universe will hit theaters October 7, 2022.

