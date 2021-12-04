The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

First Trailer For ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Hits The Web!

Dempsey Pillot December 4, 2021 1 min read

Wednesday marked 3 years since Sony’s animated Spider-Man film, Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters. Today, the studio finally gave fans their first official look.

You can check out below!

For a 2 minute and 30 second preview, it’s jam-packed with action and surprises. In addition to confirming the previously leaked title, the biggest surprise the trailer has to offer, by far, is the fact that it’s a “Part One”.

While the adventures of Miles Morales and company are clearly far from over, the simple addition to the title begs the question: How many films will this new saga span? Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait till next year to find out.

Spider-Man: Across the Universe will hit theaters October 7, 2022.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Runtime Has Changed, VFX Reportedly Unfinished

December 3, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Leaked ‘Quantumania’ Promo Hints At Ant-Man’s Demise, Teases Kang’s New Look

December 2, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

New International Posters For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Released

December 2, 2021 Derek Cornell

You may have missed

1 min read

First Trailer For ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Hits The Web!

December 4, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Runtime Has Changed, VFX Reportedly Unfinished

December 3, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Leaked ‘Quantumania’ Promo Hints At Ant-Man’s Demise, Teases Kang’s New Look

December 2, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

New International Posters For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Released

December 2, 2021 Derek Cornell