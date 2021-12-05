The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Another ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer is On the Way

Jordan Simmons December 5, 2021 2 min read

Spider-Man: No Way Home has had two major trailers and with the film releasing on December 15th in international waters, the BBFC has rated the third trailer.

READ: Emerald City Comic Con Draws Massive Crowds

The BBFC stands for the British Board of Film Certification and they are responsible for rating every film, TV series, video game, trailer, and adult film in the UK. Without their certification, a film cannot be released legally in the country.

Up until recently, posts about Spider-Man: No Way Home have avoided the BBFC’s recently rated page but now it has been updated with a surprise third trailer included.

READ: Disney Removes Promo for ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ After Negative Reception

This unannounced third trailer was rated by the BBFC on the 1st December and according to the website it will be released on the 15th December, the same day as the UK release.

READ: First Trailer For ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Hits The Web!

While we have no information on what this trailer will contain, this is likely a trailer that will be played once the film has been released in US cinemas – possibly revealing a few “surprises”.

About Post Author

Jordan Simmons

Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL.

You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons and Twitter @jordistweeting.

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

It’s Official: Daniel Destin Cretton Returning For Shang-Chi 2 PLUS A Mystery Marvel Project

December 6, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Kevin Feige teases more Marvel announcements soon, says ‘There’ll be news’

December 6, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

M.O.D.O.K. to Reportedly Play a Pivotal Role in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

December 6, 2021 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

2 min read

Despite The Delay, Patty Jenkins is Still Focused on ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’

December 7, 2021 Skyler Shuler
4 min read

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021)’ Review: An Unnecessary Readaptation of A Great Book

December 6, 2021 Maxance Vincent
2 min read

It’s Official: Daniel Destin Cretton Returning For Shang-Chi 2 PLUS A Mystery Marvel Project

December 6, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
4 min read

Disneyland After Dark Returning in 2022

December 6, 2021 Skyler Shuler