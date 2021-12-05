Another ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer is On the Way

Spider-Man: No Way Home has had two major trailers and with the film releasing on December 15th in international waters, the BBFC has rated the third trailer.
The BBFC stands for the British Board of Film Certification and they are responsible for rating every film, TV series, video game, trailer, and adult film in the UK. Without their certification, a film cannot be released legally in the country.
Up until recently, posts about Spider-Man: No Way Home have avoided the BBFC’s recently rated page but now it has been updated with a surprise third trailer included.
This unannounced third trailer was rated by the BBFC on the 1st December and according to the website it will be released on the 15th December, the same day as the UK release.
While we have no information on what this trailer will contain, this is likely a trailer that will be played once the film has been released in US cinemas – possibly revealing a few “surprises”.
