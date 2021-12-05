Disney Removes Promo for ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ After Negative Reception

Outside of television, Disney can’t seem to win when it comes to Star Wars. Most of the recent movies have received mixed-to-negative feedback from fans and even Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has received its fair share of criticism. But the latest punching bag seems to be the upcoming Star Wars hotel.

READ: 5 Star Wars Shows We’d Love to See on Disney+

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is set to open at Walt Disney World Resort on March 1st 2022. It will offer an exclusive two-night immersive experience and lightsabre training, unique stories which guests can take part in, and a “day trip” to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The starcruiser has received its fair share of criticism, mostly for its high price with it costing a hefty $2,418 for one person for two nights, as well as the fact that you don’t even get to spend two full days on the trip.

More criticism was received when Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro was featured in a sneak peek at the lightsabre training with many comparing the experience to a lacklustre 2010’s video game.

But all previous criticisms cannot be compared to the flack Disney got for their interesting promotional video released on November 29th.

Ann Morrow Johnson and Sean Giambrone aboard the Galactic Starcruiser.

The promo in question starred Imagineer Ann Morrow Johnson and The Goldbergs’ Sean Giambrone touring the starcruiser. The video quickly gained more than 3K dislikes against 2K likes within hours (although YouTube has now removed dislikes for all videos).

READ: First Trailer For ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Hits The Web!

Viewers tore the video apart for multiple reasons, but the common consensus was focused on how the hotel looks “too cheap” for its high price point, Johnson and Giambrone’s cringy acting, and some were even questioning why Giambrone was the “star” of the video considering he has no connection to the IP.

The extremely poor reception made Disney delete the video from both Twitter and YouTube and at the time of writing, no replacement or edited promo video has been posted to replace it.

About Post Author Jordan Simmons Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL. You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons and Twitter @jordistweeting. See author's posts

Related