M.O.D.O.K. to Reportedly Play a Pivotal Role in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

A little over a year ago, reports surfaced that an initial script of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania featured M.O.D.O.K. as the main antagonist for the film. Fast forward a year later, it was revealed Jonathan Majors had signed on to the project as Kang the Conqueror, who would play the antagonist. Now, a new report states that M.O.D.O.K. will in fact appear.

According to The Direct, M.O.D.O.K. will have a major role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The site also dispelled rumors that Jim Carrey would be playing the character in multiple movies.

In the original report from 2020, it was said Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would set up the Young Avengers, and that also appears to be the case now. We know Cassie Lang is back and played by Kathryn Newton. Just yesterday, it was reported that Hailee Steinfeld was spotted on the set and will return as Kate Bishop. Lang and Bishop are core members of the Young Avengers. So it looks like some elements of the initial script will be used.

MODOK stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Having been a previous technician for AIM, George Tarleton, the lead scientist for the organization tasked him with developing a bio-engineered “living computer”. Tarleton was the test subject through these experiments, heavily deforming his body. His code name was M.O.D.O.C, which stood for Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing; however, due to being driven mad by the experiments, he changed the Computing to Killing. Thus M.O.D.O.K was born.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed is returning to helm the film. Details on the project are being kept under wraps, but franchise stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp), Michael Dough (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) are all expected to return to the heist-adventure film series. Jonathan Majors will return as Kang the Conqueror, as will Corey Stoll as Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket. Bill Murray will also appear in an unknown role.

Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) wrote the script. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

