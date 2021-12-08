Studying The Book of Bob Fett

Disney+ released another TV spot today, and we got a few more clues…

No, we can’t wait either. But Lucasfilm seems to know that, and we continue to receive little sneak peeks at the new Star Wars series.

For instance, early on Wednesday, Disney+ released “The Return” – just the latest look at the new Disney+ show.

However, before we watch — and for those of you who have been hiding in the Dune Sea — let’s check out the Boba Fett boilerplate:

Image: Disney+

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Now, for the vid:

The Return

Three more came before:

Message

Reign

And, of course, the first full trailer.

Meanwhile, there’s the Star Wars Explained breakdowns – awesome.

And, there’s also the full trailer breakdown by New Rockstars:

Disney+ also recently posted two character posters:

Fennec Shand. Image: Disney+.

Boba Fett. Image: Disney+.

Disney+ added:

“The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

So, I am going to sit here until December 29.

Bring me some food now and then. Please?

