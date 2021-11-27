“Reign” TV Spot Teases The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+

While the full picture remains opaque, we’re getting more footage of The Book of Boba Fett as the 2021 calendar tumbles the Disney+ series premiere on December 29…
I am hardly the first to suggest that The Book of Boba Fett is not linear (or employs a time-jump/regression) in its setup. But clips from the new TV spot entitled “Reign” seem to confirm that we’ll see our antihero in several different scenarios, some of which portend to moments that already happened.
Possible spoilers ahead. If you want to stay spoiler-free, click here.
.
.
.
Still here? Good.
New TV Spot Gives More Clues
Today’s new T spot added to scenes seen in the first full trailer.
The above, shown in the first trailer, has been speculated to show Tuskan Raiders, perhaps having spotted something just outside the “Pit of Carkoon.”
Rewatch that clip below:
And if you want to see an in-depth breakdown of that video, watch New Rockstar’s clip:
Focusing on the New Clip
Now, with the new spot, I saw three or so more items that make me think we are seeing more than a simple “continuation” of The Mandalorian.
The above looks like Fennec Shand bringing in a Bounty to Jabba’s Palace.
Closer in, we see characters who look like the gent(?) on the right fleeing someone or something later in the trailer.
The above looks like a bald-headed dude driving in the desert that is Tattoine; no real clue, but we do need to connect Boba and Fennec, and maybe this is where Fett tracks the mortally wounded Shand.
Then, here’s the scene that probably made Fett fans Salivate. Slave I, looking much the worse for wear, discovered (?) by Shand and Fett.
Are we under Jabba’s Palace?
Notice Boba (at right) is in what was thought to be Tuskan robes, perhaps indicating that Fett found the Firespray and repaired it prior to heading to track down his armor.
But obviously, this is all speculation. And everything this open to interpretation. So, watch the clip for yourself.
So, what did you see?
- Firstly, did I miss anything?
- Secondly, who are the dudes in red?
Finally, let us know in the comments below.
More Stories
5 Star Wars Shows We’d Love to See on Disney+
The DisInsider Awards 2021 Voting is Now Open
The Broadway Legend, Stephen Sondheim, Sadly Passes Away at 91