Amandla Stenberg Rumored to Lead Star Wars Disney+ Series ‘The Acolyte’

Not much news has been revealed on Disney+’s upcoming series The Acolyte. However, according to The Illuminerdi, the series may have found its lead.

Per the site, Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hanson, The Hate U Give) is in advanced negotiations for the leading role in the series. Details surrounding her character are being kept under wraps. Though, one could assume she would be playing a sith apprentice.

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) will write, executive produce, and serve as the series’ showrunner. The 8 episode series will focus on the emergence of dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic Era. The series will be female-centric and will take place in a new part of the Star Wars timeline. Rayne Roberts is co-developing the series with Headland.

Headland revealed that Episode I: The Phantom Menace, intrigued her and inspired some of the series:

“I actually was very intrigued by why George Lucas had started us at that particular point. I kind of wondered, but what happened to lead up to this? That’s kind of where my Star Wars fan brain went was like, ‘How did we get here?’ And why are the Jedi like this? When they are in power, why are they acting this way and how is it that they’re not having the reaction that you would think they would to Anakin’s presence and what Qui-Gon Jinn is saying about how passionately he feels about training him and bringing him into the fold. It’s like, even the discovery of Darth Maul is kind of met with this like, ‘Hm, interesting’ kind of feeling. So I just think for me, my brain has always buzzed around that area and wondered what’s going on here — or what has been going on here.”

Star Wars: The Acolyte will begin filming in London in February 2022.

