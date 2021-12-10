Disney Greenlights Series ‘Meet The Mayhems’

Today, Disney Branded Television has greenlit the new original comedy series Meet The Mayhems, from Lab Rats co-creators Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore. The series has begun filming in Los Angeles.

The series follows a family of raucous supervillains who recently ran afoul of the League of Villains and now must somehow beat a path to normalcy in a small Texas town. The series is scheduled to debut next summer on both the Disney Channel and Disney+.

Meet the Mayhems was created by Peterson and Moore, who also executive produce and serve as showrunners.

Read: Disney Branded Television Developing Movies Based on The ‘Kingston’ Book Series

At the center of the story is teenage Havoc, who stands up against the leader of all villains, forcing her entire family to change their identities and relocate to a Texas suburb where she now goes by the name Amy. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, she must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she’s fought against all her life — being normal.

Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice) stars as Amy/Havoc, along with Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle) as Colby/Flashform, Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Jake/Chaos and newcomer Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley. Patricia Belcher (The Week of) recurs as Celia.

“Chris and Bryan, along with this terrific cast, are fast at work to deliver a fun and entertaining ‘fish-out-of-water’ tale about an extraordinary family living an ordinary life,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “While they entertain, the stories also incorporate themes of self-confidence, personal responsibility, teamwork, justice and empathy.”

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related