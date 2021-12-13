Disney+ Cancels ‘Diary of a Future President’ After 2 Seasons

Disney+ has canceled their hit dramedy Diary of a Future President after two seasons. Series creator Ilana Peña, who has a new comedy in the works at CBS, confirmed the sad news on Twitter.

“We found out that [“Diary of a Future President”] is not moving forward with a season 3 at Disney+. Of course, we would love to continue telling this story, but I am filled with so much gratitude for the 2 seasons that we did get to make.”

The series followed the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed as she enters the seventh grade and recounted through excerpts from 13-year-old Elena’s diary, this coming-of-age series follows Elena through the ups and downs of middle school which sets her on the path to becoming the President of the United States.

Diary of a Future President was created by showrunner Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and loosely inspired by Peña’s own adolescence, Diary of a Future President has been lauded for its authentic portrayal of a Latinx tween and her friends and family.

Tess Romero starred as young Elena Cañero-Reed alongside executive producer Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) who features a grown-up Elena who appears throughout the season as Elena’s future self and conscience that guides her through middle school and towards the White House.

Diary of a Future President also starred Selenis Leyva (Orange is the New Black) as Elena’s mother Gabi, Charlie Bushnell as Elena’s brother Bobby, and Michael Weaver as Gabi’s boyfriend Sam. The recurring cast includes Jessica Marie Garcia as Gabi’s colleague Camila, Carmina Garay as Elena’s best friend Sasha, Sanai Victoria as Elena’s classmate Melissa, Harmeet Pandey as Elena’s friend Jessica, as well as Brandon Severs and Nathan Arenas as Bobby’s friends Liam and Danny.

Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin are executive producers alongside Peña and Rodriguez. Diary of a Future President is produced by CBS Studios in association with I Can and I Will Productions. Season one of Diary of a Future President is currently available on Disney+. All episodes from the first two seasons are streaming now.

