Boba Fett: Under the Helmet and Behind the Armor

Articles and Documentaries put more facts behind the myth of The Saga’s most mysterious character….

He was Darth Vader’s brother? He was the first of a troop of Super Stormtroopers? His real name was Jaster Mereel? His action figure came with a backpack that shoots rockets?

All of these questions might once have been answered, “True.” At least from a certain point of view. However, these days, as Lucasfilm prepares to give a definitive look under the helmet, more and more of the myth yields to facts.

But that doesn’t make Boba Fett any less cool.

Darth Vader and Boba Fett have “a discussion” in The Empire Strikes Back. Image: Lucasfilm.

Today, in prep for the debut of The Book of Boba Fett, StarWars.com posted, “Who is Boba Fett? Get ready for The Book of Boba Fett with a refresher on the galaxy’s baddest bounty hunter.”

Kelly Knox, perhaps the funniest of StarWars.com’s talented cadre wasn’t kidding when she wrote:

He’s a simple man making his way through the galaxy, like his father before him. He’s also a fearsome bounty hunter, indomitable survivor, and a man of few words. We could only be talking about Boba Fett… Boba Fett instantly captured fans’ attention as he loomed in the background of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and he’s held it ever since.

But if anyone ever told those of us who first saw Boba in The Star Wars Holiday Special received the first armored figure in a nondescript gray box could have ever expected what’s happening now. An award-winning series based on a character based on his image. And now, after years of teasing about a possible movie, Boba Fett’s own series is coming to fruition.

Folks looking to catch up on the character have plenty going for them, including the excellent documentary, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett.

Of Fett, Knox added, “How or when Boba Fett escaped the Sarlacc’s clutches is unclear. Years after the Rebellion claimed victory over the Empire, Boba Fett’s armor resurfaced in the settlement of Mos Pelgo. Rumors of the legendary gear on Tatooine caught not just the Mandalorian Din Djarin’s attention, but Boba’s as well. The Mandalorian departed from Tatooine with Boba’s armor in hand. Boba wanted it back, and he caught up to the Mandalorian on the planet of Tython to retrieve it.”

The rest, of course, is, well, coming soon to Disney+.

In the meantime, Check out Under the Helmet on Disney+ and StarWars.com’s latest on Boba Fett.

