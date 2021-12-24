New Face In ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer Starts Speculation

Bespin Bulletin says they know the actor’s name and her character’s name….

Sorry kids.

I have to warn anyone who is hugely spoiler averse – who knows what is right and wrong in these speculation posts?

However, to be sure…

If you are worried about The Book of Boba Fett spoilers, click away.

.

.

.

.

Still here? Good.

The Book of Boba Fett: There’s a new character on Tatooine

Somehow, the ubiquitous Jordan Maison posts stuff so quickly, especially Star Wars stuff.

Firstly, the truth of the matter is that it really doesn’t matter.

Secondly, fans are going crazy following her appearance.

WHO IS SHE and can we be friends (also growing out my hair for a shag cut to Cosplay her?) https://t.co/aydyweBQtw — Mollie Damon (@MollieDamon) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, it IS a new character — not just crazy speculation — as confirmed by showrunner/director Robert Rodriques.

You'll see a tease of a cool new character in this spot. Begins streaming in 5 days! #TheBookofBobaFett, December 29 https://t.co/DNRtnq9mTc — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 24, 2021

Moreover, Adam Bentz of ScreenRant posted:

“A new character can also be spotted at about 0:45 seconds in, a young woman who makes a dramatic entrance on a new type of speeder bike and appears to have a mechanical arm (emphasis mine),” wrote Adam.

Okay then, here’s your last chance.

If you wish to remain wholly unspoiled and assume Bespin Bulletin is correct (they usually are), click away.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. Image: Lucasfilm

.

.

.

.

BB wrote:

Just mere days after speculating that a female character riding a blue [Vespa-type] vehicle was actress Sophie Thatcher, the latest Fett teaser confirms the speculation.

The Book of Boba Fett logo. Image: Lucasfilm

“The casting call specifically asked for a British female (Thatcher is), aged between 18-24 (Thatcher is 21), to play the character of Drash,” they added. “The personality of Drash was described as cool, self-assured, a defier of authority, and in need of refinement.”

Fair enough. However, that’s not all of it.

New Trailer: Throne

So, check out the trailer:

Then, head over to BespinBulletin.com. They have a bit more informed speculation. Enjoy.

