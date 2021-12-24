New Face In ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer Starts Speculation

Bespin Bulletin says they know the actor’s name and her character’s name….
Sorry kids.
I have to warn anyone who is hugely spoiler averse – who knows what is right and wrong in these speculation posts?
However, to be sure…
If you are worried about The Book of Boba Fett spoilers, click away.
The Book of Boba Fett: There’s a new character on Tatooine
Somehow, the ubiquitous Jordan Maison posts stuff so quickly, especially Star Wars stuff.
Firstly, the truth of the matter is that it really doesn’t matter.
Secondly, fans are going crazy following her appearance.
Meanwhile, it IS a new character — not just crazy speculation — as confirmed by showrunner/director Robert Rodriques.
Moreover, Adam Bentz of ScreenRant posted:
“A new character can also be spotted at about 0:45 seconds in, a young woman who makes a dramatic entrance on a new type of speeder bike and appears to have a mechanical arm (emphasis mine),” wrote Adam.
Okay then, here’s your last chance.
If you wish to remain wholly unspoiled and assume Bespin Bulletin is correct (they usually are), click away.
Just mere days after speculating that a female character riding a blue [Vespa-type] vehicle was actress Sophie Thatcher, the latest Fett teaser confirms the speculation.
“The casting call specifically asked for a British female (Thatcher is), aged between 18-24 (Thatcher is 21), to play the character of Drash,” they added. “The personality of Drash was described as cool, self-assured, a defier of authority, and in need of refinement.”
Fair enough. However, that’s not all of it.
New Trailer: Throne
So, check out the trailer:
Then, head over to BespinBulletin.com. They have a bit more informed speculation. Enjoy.
