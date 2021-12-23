The Book of Boba Fett: “It’s gonna be some journey….”

Temuera Morrison says the new Disney+ show The Book of Boba Fett will be “exciting for the fans to see.”

With just under a week before the debut of The Book of Boba Fett, the marketing arm of Lucasfilm is just warming up.

And with Christmas coming on Saturday, it seems certain that we’re about to get a whole bunch of Boba Fett coming to our screens very shortly – certainly as good a gift for Star Wars fans as anything under the tree.

However, on Wednesday, we got a teaser, featuring Ming-Na Wen and Temuera Morrison, speaking about the show and what fans can expect on December 29.

Image: Disney+

“There’s a rawness to everything,” said Wen. “That’s what I love about it. I think that’s what gives it its authenticity.”

Authenticity was important to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, especially since the pair behind the award-winning The Mandalorian were again dabbling in an important era of Star Wars.

“You know the idea of somebody wearing Mandalorian armor is clearly influenced by Boba Fett.

“So, bringing in Boba Fett felt very right.”

Image: Lucasfilm

And Filoni implied we’ll get to learn a lot more about Fett and his history between Episodes 6 and 7.

“Boba Fett was a ‘man with no name’ kind of character, lone gunslinger, when I was a kid,” explained Filoni. “You didn’t know his face. You didn’t know who he was.”

But now we do know those things, and the man behind the mask – Morisson – says fans are in for a true treat.

“There’s a little bit of fun in there,” said Morrison. “Lot of action. Drama. It’s gonna be exciting for the fans to see.

“It’s gonna be some journey.”

Indeed. December 29th can’t come soon enough.

In the meantime, watch the new teaser, “Return of a Legend”:

