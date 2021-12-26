‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hits $1 Billion at The Worldwide Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit another major box office milestone today. Sony and Marvel’s newest feature earned $19.7 million on Christmas Eve to finish Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales and becoming Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time.

The bigger and more important milestone is that the film has made $1.05 billion worldwide so far. No Way Home is the first film since the pandemic began to hit the milestone. The film reached the milestone just 12 days after it was released. Only 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War reached that mark in less time, at 5 days and 11 days, respectively.

“What this represents is quite mind-boggling,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore (SCOR), told CNN Business. “These numbers would be very impressive in the pre-pandemic era, but for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to sprint to a billion dollars in this marketplace is really hard to wrap your mind around. The monumental achievement of ‘No Way Home’ hitting this number cannot be overstated for this industry right now.“

Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.

