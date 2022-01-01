The DisInsider

New Image Seemingly Confirms Tessa Thompson and Lashana Lynch For ‘The Marvels’

Skyler Shuler January 1, 2022

Later this year, we will see the new ruler of Asgard return, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder. Well, thanks to a new behind the scenes image, we may be seeing the character once more in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

While we already know Iman Vellani will appear in the film following her own Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, Zenobia Shroff, who will play Kamala’s mother, Muneeba, in the series has seemingly confirmed her return for The Marvels, along with more additions.



The image above shows 9 headshots containing already confirmed members of the cast including star Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton. More interesting is there are additional headshots that include Tessa Thompson, Lashana Lynch, who has been previously been rumored to return as Maria Rambeau, Seo Jun Park, also rumored via IMDb, and Shroff.

The scope of this cast is really hinting to major things to come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know the project is also tied to the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and this could ultimately help open the doors to the long rumored Secret Wars project. There are also unconfirmed rumors that Ben Mendelsohn’s skrull Talos and Colbie Smulder’s Maria Hill will also return.

The highly-anticipated sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and Megan McDonnell, wrote the script, hot after her success on WandaVision. The Marvels is scheduled to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

