New Image Seemingly Confirms Tessa Thompson and Lashana Lynch For ‘The Marvels’

Later this year, we will see the new ruler of Asgard return, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder. Well, thanks to a new behind the scenes image, we may be seeing the character once more in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

While we already know Iman Vellani will appear in the film following her own Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, Zenobia Shroff, who will play Kamala’s mother, Muneeba, in the series has seemingly confirmed her return for The Marvels, along with more additions.







Read: RUMOR: Black Bolt To Appear In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

The image above shows 9 headshots containing already confirmed members of the cast including star Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton. More interesting is there are additional headshots that include Tessa Thompson, Lashana Lynch, who has been previously been rumored to return as Maria Rambeau, Seo Jun Park, also rumored via IMDb, and Shroff.

The scope of this cast is really hinting to major things to come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know the project is also tied to the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and this could ultimately help open the doors to the long rumored Secret Wars project. There are also unconfirmed rumors that Ben Mendelsohn’s skrull Talos and Colbie Smulder’s Maria Hill will also return.

The highly-anticipated sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and Megan McDonnell, wrote the script, hot after her success on WandaVision. The Marvels is scheduled to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related