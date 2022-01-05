Hong Kong Disneyland To Close For 2 Weeks

It was fun while it lasted, but unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong Disneyland has been confirmed to temporarily close its doors.

READ: Sony’s Morbius Pushed Back… Again

The resort first closed on the 26th of January 2020 and didn’t reopen until the 18th of June. It then closed again from 15th July to 25th September. It remained open for two months before closing a third time from 2nd December 2020 to 19th February 2021.

Sadly, the resort will be closing for the fourth time due to the rise of the Omicron variant in Hong Kong. The theme park will be closed from January 7th to the 20th. During this time, flights from the following eight countries will be halted:

Australia

Canada

France

India

Pakistan

The Philipines

United Kingdom

United States

READ: ‘I Am Groot’ Storyboards Give us a First Look at The Disney+ Series

Alongside Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, all operating bars, pubs, gyms, and clubs will also be forced to close.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Hotels will still operate during this time, but with some services suspended.

About Post Author Jordan Simmons Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL. You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons and Twitter @jordistweeting. See author's posts

Related