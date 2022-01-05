The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Hong Kong Disneyland To Close For 2 Weeks

Jordan Simmons January 5, 2022 1 min read

It was fun while it lasted, but unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong Disneyland has been confirmed to temporarily close its doors.

READ: Sony’s Morbius Pushed Back… Again

The resort first closed on the 26th of January 2020 and didn’t reopen until the 18th of June. It then closed again from 15th July to 25th September. It remained open for two months before closing a third time from 2nd December 2020 to 19th February 2021.

The entrance to Hong Kong Disneyland.

Sadly, the resort will be closing for the fourth time due to the rise of the Omicron variant in Hong Kong. The theme park will be closed from January 7th to the 20th. During this time, flights from the following eight countries will be halted:

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • France
  • India
  • Pakistan
  • The Philipines
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

READ: ‘I Am Groot’ Storyboards Give us a First Look at The Disney+ Series

Alongside Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, all operating bars, pubs, gyms, and clubs will also be forced to close.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Hotels will still operate during this time, but with some services suspended.

About Post Author

Jordan Simmons

Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL.

You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons and Twitter @jordistweeting.

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

3 min read

‘Winnie-The-Pooh’ Officially Enters Public Domain; What This Means For Disney

January 1, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Star Wars Returns to Dark Horse Comics in Surprise Deal!

December 30, 2021 Jordan Simmons
7 min read

Disney’s 2022 Theatrical Slate Preview

December 30, 2021 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

1 min read

Hong Kong Disneyland To Close For 2 Weeks

January 5, 2022 Jordan Simmons
2 min read

‘I Am Groot’ Storyboards Give us a First Look at The Disney+ Series

January 5, 2022 Skyler Shuler
5 min read

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 2 Review: “The Tribes of Tatooine”

January 5, 2022 Maxance Vincent
2 min read

Ming-Na Wen Says ‘The Book of Boba’ is a “Dream Role” in New Featurette

January 4, 2022 Skyler Shuler