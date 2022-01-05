Hong Kong Disneyland To Close For 2 Weeks

It was fun while it lasted, but unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong Disneyland has been confirmed to temporarily close its doors.
The resort first closed on the 26th of January 2020 and didn’t reopen until the 18th of June. It then closed again from 15th July to 25th September. It remained open for two months before closing a third time from 2nd December 2020 to 19th February 2021.
Sadly, the resort will be closing for the fourth time due to the rise of the Omicron variant in Hong Kong. The theme park will be closed from January 7th to the 20th. During this time, flights from the following eight countries will be halted:
- Australia
- Canada
- France
- India
- Pakistan
- The Philipines
- United Kingdom
- United States
Alongside Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, all operating bars, pubs, gyms, and clubs will also be forced to close.
The Hong Kong Disneyland Hotels will still operate during this time, but with some services suspended.
