Casting Search Underway for Young Snow White in Upcoming Live-Action Remake

A new casting search has been announced for a young actress to star in the live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The Telsey Office has recently posted to their Instagram a casting breakdown for Young Snow White in the film. The notice reads as follows:

“Actor to play female, 10, Latina. A young princess with a deep love for her family and the people of her kingdom. Naturally intelligent and compassionate, her parents teach her to always lead with kindness and generosity. Speaks with a Standard American Accent. MUST SING. DANCING A PLUS. SUPPORTING ROLE.”

The listing also reveals important dates for the film: Rehearsals begin approximately January 2022 in London. Filming begins March 2022 in London, which confirms previous reports.

This actress will play a young version of Rachel Zegler’s Snow White. In a recent interview with The Playlist, Zegler revealed that she has heard one of the newly written songs for the film by Pasek and Paul, having had to sing it for a screen test: “It’s a great song. It really is Pasek and Paul at their best truly.”

In addition to Zegler, Gal Godot has been announced as part of the cast, playing the Evil Queen. Another name that is attached to the project is actor Martin Klebba as Grumpy, though this is yet to be confirmed.

Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns). Like the original, the film will be a musical with new songs written by songwriting team Pasek and Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hanson). In November, we exclusively reported that Greta Gerwig (Little Women) has contributed to recent versions of the script.

