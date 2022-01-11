The DisInsider

ABC Orders New Comedy Series From Jo Koy Titled ‘Josep’

Dempsey Pillot January 11, 2022 1 min read

ABC has just green-lit a new single-camera series from the mind of comedian Jo Koy.

According to Deadline, Disney’s 20th Television will produce the project, titled Josep, which will revolve around a recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

The half hour comedy will be penned by Steve Joe (Doogie Kamealoha M.D.,Young Sheldon), while Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off The Boat), Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar (Jumanji: The Next Level), and actor Randall Park (WandaVision) will executive produce alongside Koy.

Koy has risen to prominence over the last few years thanks to his numerous Netflix specials. He can next be seen in Universal’s Easter Sunday later this year.

Josep will most likely also premiere later this year.

SOURCE: Deadline

