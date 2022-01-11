Marvel Taps Laura Donnelly to Star in the ‘Werewolf Halloween Special’ For Disney+

Deadline is reporting that Laura Donnelly (The Nevers; Outlander) will join Gael Garcia Bernal in Marvel’s upcoming project, Werewolf by Night Halloween Special.

No plot details have been discussed but the trade does say that Bernal could be playing the titular role. Donnelly on the other hand could be playing Nina Price, who becomes Vampire By Night.

The special is expected to start production later this year.

This will be the third project in the MCU to tackle Halloween, as WandaVision had a Halloween-themed episode. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special most recently wrappedand will premiere during the 2022 holiday season.

For those unfamiliar with the character, originally known as Jack Russell, he inherited the ability to transform into a werewolf from his father who was also a warlock. When he moonlights as the creature, as expected, he’s granted superhuman strength and stamina.

Marvel recently revived the character in April 2020 with Werewolf by Night #1, a miniseries starring Jake Gomez, created by the writing team consisting of Black Eyed Peas‘ Taboo, Benjamin Jackendoff and Scot Eaton. In this version, Jake, aka. Red Wolf, is a member of the Hopi Native American tribe whose family has been cursed with lycanthropy. Jake Gomez has the same transformation abilities like Jack Russell.

Werewolf By Night is probably most known for his frequent association with Moon Knight, who is set to have his own Disney+ series starring Oscar Isaac as the titular character.

Source: DEADLINE

