Disney Discovers Its ‘National Treasure’ Cast

According to Deadline, Disney has “found” several new cast members to star in its planned National Treasure revamp.

The site says that Zuri Reed, Lyndon Smith, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, and Jordan Rodrigues are joining the previously announced Lisette Alexis in the Disney+ series.

Now, just yesterday The Illuminerdi reported on Reed’s involvement in the show, as well as the legendary Catherine Zeta-Jones. While not confirmed just yet, seeing as how the scoop about Reed proved to be true, we at The DisInsider are sure that an announcement about Zeta-Jones is imminent. Stay tuned!

Rather than being referred to as a reboot, sequel, or spin-off, Disney has made it clear that this next entry will be more of an expansion of the franchise.

As we’ve also previously reported, Alexis will play a twenty-something DREAMer named Jess who sets off on the treasure hunt of a lifetime connected to her family history. Along the way, she’ll encounter a corrupt and conniving billionaire. That’s the role Zeta-Jones may be up for.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Jon Turteltaub, who produced and directed the original films respectively will executive produce the new series alongside the films’ original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. They are also penning the script for the new series. Mira Nair (Queen of Katwe) will direct.

Reed (The Last O.G) will play Jess’ best friend name Tasha. She reportedly has a massive social media presence and is also a tech genius.

Smith (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) will play an FBI Agent who gets drawn into the treasure hunt when Jess and Tasha come to her for help.

Walker (Stargirl) plays a struggling musician who comes from a long line of treasure hunters. His family’s legacy is somehow connected to the treasure that Jess and Tasha seek.

Cipriano (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will play Tasha’s conspiracy theorist love interest.

Lastly, Rodrigues (Mortal Kombat Legends) will play Jess’ love interest. The two have been friends since they were kids, and this journey will bring them closer together than ever before.

Production on the series is slated to begin either later this month or early next month, while a targeted release date has yet to be announced.

SOURCE: Deadline

Related