Luke Skywalker To Appear In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, Darth Maul’s Return Reportedly Edited Out

Despite finally getting a trailer last week, there’s still a lot that we don’t know about the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi. Just when it seemed like the plot couldn’t become any more of a mystery, a new article published today by The Hollywood Reporter earlier today revealed some exciting, yet insane information about the show.

According to THR, Darth Maul was actually supposed to make his return in the series as a “key villain.” Ray Park was also actively preparing to reprise the role. However, this was before Darth Vader was ever even considered as a possible antagonist. Maul’s scenes were eventually scrapped amid a creative haul that took place prior to production.

Now, it’s not entirely clear if Park shot scenes (or even test footage) as Maul or if his appearance was scrapped before cameras began to roll. The site confirms that, at the very least, Park was on set at one point.

Apparently, earlier drafts of the show also had Kenobi coming out of hiding to protect a child-aged Luke Skywalker. After Chow met with producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau and they read the scripts, they feared that the series was on the verge of teetering into the same territory as The Mandalorian.

Filoni and Favreau ultimately encouraged Chow to “go bigger.” The end result is what fans will see on Disney+.

One thing remains from previous versions though: Luke Skywalker.

In THR’s, they briefly mention that fans will see the youngest version of the character so far (not counting the infant version seen in Revenge of the Sith). Additionally, they mention that relative newcomer Grant Feely will play him.

We already knew that Uncle Owen would play an important role in the series, but the introduction of a young Luke Skywalker opens the doors to the galaxy far, far away even wider. Regardless of what’s in store, we all have to wait until May 25th.

Set to take place decades between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope plot details are currently being kept close to the vest. One thing is certain though. During the last Disney Investor Day, Kathleen Kennedy promised “the rematch of the century” between Kenobi and Vader.

Deborah Chow, who helmed several episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian, will both produce and direct the entire 6-episode series.

In addition to having Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi for the series, Hayden Christensen will return to play Darth Vader too. As you can tell by the trailer Joel Edgarton will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen in the series. Jimmy Smits and Bonnie Piesse will appear in their original roles from the franchise too.

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit) And Rupert Friend (Homeland) lead the remaining supporting cast as the franchise’s first live-action Inquisitors. Friend appears to playing The Grand Inquisitor in the series. The rest of the cast consists of Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), Benny Safdie (Pieces of a Woman), and Maya Erskine (Pen15).

SOURCE: THR

