Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo to Lead Hulu Series ‘Unprisoned’

Disney’s newest banner Onyx Collective is continuing to develop new projects for Hulu. Now, the banner has picked up its first comedy series, Unprisoned.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Onyx Collective has picked up the eight-episode series inspired by the life of creator Tracy McMillan (Mad Men) with Kerry Washington (Django Unchained) and Delroy Lindo (Marvel’s upcoming Blade reboot) set to star. The series will be available in the U.S. on Hulu, the streaming home of Onyx fare, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. ABC Signature is the studio.

The half-hour comedy revolves around a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and a single mom (Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

“This isn’t just my story,” McMillan said. “It’s the story of millions of people dealing with the effects of mass incarceration on their families, hearts, minds and bodies — and as writers, we wanted to come to these flawed but super-lovable characters from the place of empathy, humor and soul that they deserve.”

“From the moment Tracy McMillan brought this project to Simpson Street, we knew that it had the potential to be provocative, groundbreaking and life-affirming,” Washington said. “I love this show. I love these characters and the stories that they inspire. And I’m extremely excited to be working, once again, with both Onyx collective and ABC signature, and honored to be collaborating with this talented group of creative partners.”

Onyx Collective, a new content brand on Hulu designed to curate a slate of premium entertainment by creators of color and underrepresented voices. Onyx Collective will be led by Tara Duncan, who has been spearheading this effort since it was announced last year, while also continuing her role as president of Freeform. Onyx Collective is a reflection of Disney General Entertainment’s commitment to inclusive storytelling from creators of color that resonate in the U.S. and around the globe. Hulu will serve as a primary home for Onyx Collective titles, though the roster of creators under the Onyx Collective brand will have access to all Disney platforms. Select titles will also be available internationally on Disney+ as part of the Star general entertainment offering.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related