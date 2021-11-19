Delroy Lindo in Talks to Join Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’

Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) is in final negotiations to star opposite Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade, The Hollywood Reporter. As of now, it is currently unknown who Lindo will be playing, but let the guessing games begin.

Ali takes over the role from Wesley Snipes, who played the character in three films from 1998 to 2008’s Blade Trinity. The three films grossed a combined total of $416 million at the worldwide box office. Sticky Fingaz also played the character in the short-lived Blade: The Series.

Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is set to direct with Watchmen and Pen15 writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is currently at work writing the project.

Osei-Kuffour became the first black writer to tackle a Marvel Studios project as a writer. Last year, Nia DaCosta (Candyman) became the studio’s first black female director after she signed on to Captain Marvel 2, which is set to star Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Zawe Ashton. Marvel is currently searching for a black director to work with Osei-Kuffour.

As of now, both Blade has no official release date.

Delroy Lindo has seen a nice career resurgence starring in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which earned him some awards buzz for his performance. He can be seen in the new film The Harder They Fall opposite Idris Elba and Regina King. Lindo is the recipient of such accolades as an NAACP Image Award, a Satellite Award, and nominations for a Drama Desk Award, a Helen Hayes Award, a Tony Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

