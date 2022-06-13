The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Same-Sex Kiss causes ‘Lightyear’ to be Banned in Multiple Countries

Jackson McElhaugh June 13, 2022 1 min read

After some turbulent months, Disney has been trying to rectify its mistakes over the controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill. One of these mistakes was removing a same-sex kiss from Lightyear, which was later reintroduced to the film. However, it seems the controversy is not over yet.

According to Variety, Lightyear will be banned in multiple countries including Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, and Malaysia. This is due to the kiss, which was asked to be removed in these countries. However, Disney did not comply, causing the film to be banned. Variety does report that Lightyear could still be released on Disney+Hotstar in the area with the option of parental controls.

This is not the first time that Disney has had its films banned over LGBTQ issues. Recently, Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well as Eternals were banned in these countries due to featuring LGBTQ characters. 20th Century’s West Side Story was also banned for featuring a transgender character.

Slowly, Disney is beginning to stand up for the LGBTQ community and represent them properly in their media. Pixar’s first LGBTQ character was in Onward where a throwaway line was easily cut in other markets. However, thanks to the incredible animators at Pixar who wouldn’t be censored, true representation is beginning to find its place in all Disney films.

About Post Author

Jackson McElhaugh

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

5 min read

The First Reactions To Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Are Here

June 8, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Ticket on Sale Now For ‘Lightyear’

June 7, 2022 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

Listen to Michael Giacchino’s “Mission Perpetual” From ‘Lightyear’

June 3, 2022 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

1 min read

Same-Sex Kiss causes ‘Lightyear’ to be Banned in Multiple Countries

June 13, 2022 Jackson McElhaugh
2 min read

Star Wars Joins Puzzles & Dragons

June 13, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Runtime Revealed For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Tix Now On Sale

June 13, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

Percy Jackson: Seven Days Into Filming of the Disney+ Series

June 12, 2022 John Bishop