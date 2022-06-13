The DisInsider

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Catches Three New Actors In Its Web

June 13, 2022

The cast of Sony’s highly anticipated animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has just gotten a lot bigger.

This morning, while debuting a brand new sneak peak at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Sony revealed that actors Shea Whigham (Kong: Skull Island), Jason Schwartzman (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), and Jorma Taccone (Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers) will lend their voices to the film.

Whigham will play Gwen Stacy’s father, George Stacy, while Scwartzman will play the classic Spider-Man villains The Spot and The Vulture respectively.

A still image teasing a fight between Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and The Drop was released as well. You can check it out below!

Unfortunately that was all the major news that broke from the festival. While we’re sure more announcements will be made in the coming months, we still have to wait til next June to see the final product.

After being pushed back by Sony two months ago, the film is now expected to hit theaters June 2, 2023. The third entry in the franchise, Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters 9 months later on March 29, 2024.

