SEE IT: Newly Surfaced Fan Artwork Reimagines Flounder’s Look In The Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’

When the first trailer for Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid dropped at D23 last month, the internet was broken. Not just because of how beautiful it looked, but because of how perfect Halle Bailey looked in the role as live-action Ariel specifically.

While we have yet to get a good and close-up look at any other characters in the adaptation, there’s been some artwork circulating the web that offers a potential look at what Flounder could look like in the film.

Granted, we do get a very brief look at the character in the trailer. But as stated before, the clip is too short and dark to make out what the character will really look like.

The artwork, which has gained a considerable amount of traction online recently, comes from artist and fan Nick Pill. Interestingly enough, Pill posted the artwork on the site Art Station two years ago.

At first glance, they do look a bit unsettling; however, you can’t deny how similar they also look compared to the film’s original animated character. They’re just a more realistic interpretation.

Although we still don’t know what the actual Flounder will look like, judging by how Disney handled their live-action Pinocchio adaptation, we’re willing to bet that the final product will end up resembling 3D model of the fish from the 1989 movie.

The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It is expected to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

SOURCE: Nick Pill via Art Station

