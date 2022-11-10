Kevin Feige & Ryan Coogler Have Already Begun Working On A Third #BlackPanther Film

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally among us. Although the highly anticipated sequel hasn’t even completed its opening weekend at the box office, it’s already been revealed that discussions are already underway for a third film!

In a recent interview with Variety, Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore said that Marvel Studios is currently in development of several series set within Wakanda for Disney+. Although this wasn’t exactly a secret, one new tidbit of information he had to offer was that these shows would still be under the guiding hand of Ryan Coogler and his production company, Proximity Media.

Moore also stated, “This world is expansive, there are so many great characters, beyond what happens in this film, there are more opportunities to go back to Wakanda”.

While he couldn’t into too much detail, Moore did say that the planned shows would include original characters from the “Black Panther” movies. When asked how many projects are currently in the works, he coyly replied, “There are no shortage of ideas, let’s put it that way”.

That’s not all. In the same article Feige tells Variety that he’s had “conversations” with Coogler about an inevitable third film, and that the two have pitched ideas back and forth to one another.

He goes on to say that, as hard as it was to make a second film without Chadwick Boseman, he can’t envision the franchise without Ryan either. “I go back to what I said when we decided to make ‘Wakanda Forever’: This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years.”

Now, the real question is what kind of threat could Wakanda face in a third film? While we can’t wait to see what Coogler and company do next, we’re just anxious to see how the sequel performs in the coming months. Could it be an awards contender like the last film?

Are you looking forward to seeing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Would would you like to see in a third installment? Drop us a comment down below!

Source: Variety

