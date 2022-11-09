‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Now “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes With 85%

The newest installment in the Black Panther franchise is due out this Friday but how does it compare with the recent Marvel projects of this year?

READ: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Tracking Massive Box Office Opening

Today, Rotten Tomatoes announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now “Certified Fresh” with an 85% critic approval rating.

The score is promising and it seems like critics and fans alike will enjoy this new issue of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022. Tickets are available now.

About Post Author

Derek Cornell Derek is an entertainment journalist based out of Los Angeles, California. For the last six years, he has been covering everything in film and television and has written for various news outlets, such as The Cinema Insider, That Hashtag Show, Full Circle Cinema, and is now the Co-Editor-in-Chief of The DisInsider. You can him on Twitter @derekcorneii. See author's posts

Related