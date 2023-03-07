REPORT: Taika Waititi Might Star In His Own ‘Star Wars’ Film

It’s been over three years since the last Star Wars film hit theaters. While rumors of several theatrical projects have been floated since, it appears that Lucasfilm is still playing the long game.

According to Variety, there seems to be no immediate plans for any future Star Wars films – even with a reserved release date in December 2025.

Despite the outlet’s claims that either Taika Waititi’s long-gestating film or the recently announced Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy project could take that slot; there are no concrete production details and those two just continue to remain in development. The outlet points out that the latter has still yet to be formally confirmed by Lucasfilm, but that could change at this year’s Star Wars Celebration.

That’s when they say Lucasfilm will reveal its plans for “the future of Star Wars Cinema.”

There was also one interesting update about Waititi’s film. Apparently the Academy Award-winning director is also aiming to star in his film. Now, how that would work remains to be seen as he’s already lent his voice to one character in the Star Wars universe. Could he play a human this time around? Or another nonsensical alien altogether. We’ll just have to wait and see.

SOURCE: Variety

