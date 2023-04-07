James Mangold Directing New Star Wars Film Aimed At Exploring The Origins Of The Force

Lucasfilm’s annual Star Wars Celebration has only just begun, and it has already blown fans away. One of the many exciting projects announced at this year’s Star Wars Celebration was James Mangold’s new film.

Tentatively titled Dawn of the Jedi, it’s described as a sprawling “Biblical epic” set 25,000 years in the past before the current and any known timeline in the Star Wars universe. Mangold is reportedly drawing inspiration from Cecil B. Demille’s Ten Commandments for the project which, as the title implies, will explore the origins of the mysterious power known as The Force.

This marks Mangold’s second project at Lucasfilm, following his upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

No other details about the film were given. There is no release date just yet. No stars are currently attached.

No other details about the film were given. There is no release date just yet. No stars are currently attached.

