Fuente Del Oro Getting a ‘Coco’ Makeover at Disneyland Paris

The Disneyland Paris 30 Grand Finale Gala and Conference has announced some new additions for Disneyland Paris, and new information regarding the upcoming refurbishment of the Disneyland Paris restaurant Fuente Del Oro were revealed.

Currently found in Frontierland is Fuente Del Oro, a Mexican cuisine counter service restaurant situated across from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The new restaurant will be titled “Casa de Coco – Restaurante de la Familia”, and if it wasn’t clear enough – the restaurant will take inspiration from Pixar’s Coco.

This isn’t the first time the Coco IP has found its way into the restaurant either. In 2017, for Disneyland Paris’ Halloween Season, the restaurant received a temporary overlay which saw numerous Dia de los Muertos decorations inspired by the film with a figure of Dante in his Alibrije form in the central square added to the restaurant.

The concept art shows a brand new statue found at the entrance of the restaurant featuring Miguel from Coco. The current opening date is unconfirmed, however a Summer release window has been provided by Disney.

Also announced at the D23 Gala, was a new Worlds of Pixar photolocation and new details for an upcoming Pixar stage show, titled “Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure”. For more updates from tongiht’s Gala, be sure to check our Twitter feed!

Time will only tell if Disneyland Paris will reach their deadline. Who knows they might just replace the restaurant with a cardboard cut-out if they feel like it…

About Post Author

Related