RUMOR: Josh Gad Has Joined The Cast Of Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’

Earlier this month it was revealed that Demetrius Grosse had joined Marvel’s Wonder Man in a key role. While the series has already begun production very soon, a new rumor suggests that another major actor has now joined the show.

During the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, co-host and Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider revealed that Disney alum Josh Gad had joined the series. Now, it’s unclear who exactly Gad is playing, but considering his resume we’re inclined to believe that he has a pretty big role.

Now, considering that the news has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios or any of the major trades, we suggest you take it with a grain of salt.

For those unfamiliar with the Wonder Man, his real name is Simon Williams. While he was originally conceived as a villain in the 1960s, he was later reimagined as a hero and went on to be a founding member and key leader of the West Coast Avengers.

Unlike most of the characters in the MCU, Williams does not have any superpowers. Rather, he relies on his swift intellect and combat skills to fight crime. His experience as a former actor and stuntman also help whenever he needs to go undercover for a mission.

Now, this won’t technically be Wonder Man’s first planned appearance in the MCU. Originally James Gunn planned to have Nathan Fillion cameo as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Over the course of the first few episodes of WandaVision, there were also Easter eggs that suggested the character might appear. You might even recall that in one interview with the series’ showrunner Jac Schaeffer a blurred out poster of the character appeared in the back. Those all obviously turned out to be (brilliant) red herrings.

SOURCE: The Hot Mic

