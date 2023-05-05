Marvel Comics: Weekly Round-Up

Another week means another round-up of all the amazing Marvel Comics news! This week we have some exciting variant covers, a new villain, and much more. Check out all the Marvel Comics news from 24th-30th April.

Scarlet Witch #7, written by Steve Orlando. Art by Lorenzo Tammetta & Sara Pichelli. Cover by Russell Dauterman. On sale 2nd August.

Scarlet Witch #7 Variant Cover by Meghan Hetrick.

Hexfinder design by Sara Pichelli.

Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff is trying to help those who need her chaos magic most in her current series. But when you use magic like that, you’re bound to attract some unwanted attention. Introducing Nicola Zosimos, aka Hexfinder!

When Nelson Gruber wanders through the Last Door, asking for Wanda’s help to kill a coven of witches in Oklahoma, she’s torn. Does she honour her promise to help all who need it? Or does she stand strong in her own beliefs? This little corner of Oklahoma has now been turned into the Emerald City, and the wicked witches are looming large.

But Wanda’s actions in this new Oz will see Hexfinder make her appearance. What does she want? And what exactly are her deadly plans for the Scarlet Witch? Make sure you pick up Scarlet Witch #7 this summer to start on this exciting new story.

Variant Covers

Variant covers are an integral part of the comic book world. From showcasing favourite characters to celebrating major events, it’s always fun to pick up a variant cover that piques your interest. So let’s take a look at some of the variant covers Marvel has announced this week.

X-Men: Days of Future Past – Doomsday #1 (of 4). By Marc Guggenheim and Manuel Garcia. Saturday Morning Variant Cover by Sean Galloway. On sale 12th July.

Death of the Venomvrse #4. Written by Cullen Bunn & David Michelinie. Art by Gerardo Sandoval, Taigami & more. Saturday Morning Variant Cover by Sean Galloway. On sale 23rd August.

Death of the Venomvrse #5. Written by Cullen Bunn & David Michelinie. Art by Gerardo Sandoval, Taigami & more. Saturday Morning Variant Cover by Sean Galloway. On sale 30th August.

Death of the Venomverse #4 & #5 combined Death of the Venomvrse #4. Written by Cullen Bunn & David Michelinie. Art by Gerardo Sandoval, Taigami & more. Saturday Morning Variant Cover by Sean Galloway.

Saturday Morning Variants

Do you miss those Saturday mornings curled up in front of the TV with your favourite cereal and an even better TV show? Well, Marvel Comics understands. And to celebrate that nostalgic feeling, we’re being blessed with a range of variant covers to help us reminisce. The Saturday Morning Variant Covers will grace our comics this summer, so be sure to pick them up if you can!

Groot #2 on sale 7th June.

X-Men: Before the Fall – Mutant First Strike #1 on sale 7th June.

Black Panther #1 on sale 14th June.

Incredible Hulk on sale 21st Jun.

Venom #21 on sale 21st June.

Amazing Spider-Man #28 on sale 28th June

Storm #2 on sale 28th June.

X-Men: Before the Fall – Heralds of Apocalypse #1 on sale 28th June.

Stormbreakers Meet the Avengers

There’s something quite special about a classic meeting the next big thing, and Marvel will be doing this in style. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers, Marvel Stormbreakers will be creating a series of variant covers for some of our favourite characters. Each artist has spotlighted their favourite era from Avengers history, and throughout June there’ll be eight covers to collect. Be sure to pick them up if you can, but also check out more work by the Marvel Stormbreakers class of 2023.

X-Men #23 on sale 7th June.

Avengers #2 on sale 21st June.

Corner Box Variants

The Avengers aren’t the only supergroup celebrating 60 years on the page. And what better way to celebrate this incredible milestone than with a classic Marvel tradition? Superstar Artist Mark Brooks will celebrate 60 years of X-Men with his special Corner Box variant covers. So far, we only know about two of these special variants, but be sure to keep an eye out for more news in the coming months.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #36. By Ethan Sacks and Lan Medina. Classic Trade Dress Variant Cover by Jerry Odrway & Nolan Woodward. On sale 12th July.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #34. By Alyssa Wong and Minkyu Jung. Classic Trade Dress Variant Cover by Jerry Odrway & Nolan Woodward. On sale 19th July.

Star Wars #36. By Charles Soule and Andrea Di Vito. Classic Trade Dress Variant Cover by Jerry Odrway & Nolan Woodward. On sale 5th July.

Star Wars: Darth Vader by Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco. Classic Trade Dress Variant Cover by Jerry Odrway & Nolan Woodward. On sale 12th July.

Star Wars Homage

Variant cover celebrations aren’t just for superheroes though! Coming to a galaxy far far away will be four vintage homage covers to collect. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, four of our favourite Star Wars comics will feature a homage cover in July.

Ultimate Invasion #1 (of 4). By Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch. Variant Cover by Sara Pichelli. On sale 21st June.

Ultimate Invasion

This summer, we’re getting a very special limited series. Brought to us by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, we’ll get to see how the Maker tries to take over Earth-616- and how he’s brought an unwitting spider with him.

Since the destruction of the Ultimate Universe, the Maker has been living on Earth-616. Now, he wants to take over this universe, and another Ultimate Universe survivor is being dragged along for the ride. Enter Miles Morales. But will the Maker succeed, or can the newly reunited Illuminati put a stop to his fiendish plans? Check it all out this summer in the four-issue limited series. And, while you wait, be sure to check out some of the special variants covers announced this week by Marvel.

Can’t wait that long? Then head to your local comic book store this Saturday for free comic book day! Pick up Free Comic Book Day 2023: Spider-man/Venom for a sneak peek into Ultimate Invasion.

What If…? Dark: Loki #1. By Walter Simonson and Scot Eaton. Cover by Walter Simonson. On sale 5th July.

What If…? Dark: Spider-Gwen #1. By Gerry Conway, Jody Houser and Ramon Bachs. Cover by Greg Land. On sale 19th July.

What If…? Dark: Venom #1. By Stephanie Phillips and Jethro Morales. Cover by Philip Tan. On sale 2nd August.

What If…? Dark: Moon Knight #1. By Eric Schultz and Edgar Salazar. Cover by Edgar Salazar. On sale 16th August.

What If…? Dark

Marvel’s What If…? Series gives us a look into how things might be a little different, and where anything is possible! Now we’re getting a special series of one-shots which ask “What if things had gotten a little dark?” From a hammer-wielding Loki to a very different kind of Moon Knight, check out these fun stories, starting in July.

