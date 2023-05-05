Marvel Comics: Weekly Round-Up

Another week means another round-up of all the amazing Marvel Comics news! This week we have some exciting variant covers, a new villain, and much more. Check out all the Marvel Comics news from 24th-30th April.
Scarlet Witch
Wanda Maximoff is trying to help those who need her chaos magic most in her current series. But when you use magic like that, you’re bound to attract some unwanted attention. Introducing Nicola Zosimos, aka Hexfinder!
When Nelson Gruber wanders through the Last Door, asking for Wanda’s help to kill a coven of witches in Oklahoma, she’s torn. Does she honour her promise to help all who need it? Or does she stand strong in her own beliefs? This little corner of Oklahoma has now been turned into the Emerald City, and the wicked witches are looming large.
But Wanda’s actions in this new Oz will see Hexfinder make her appearance. What does she want? And what exactly are her deadly plans for the Scarlet Witch? Make sure you pick up Scarlet Witch #7 this summer to start on this exciting new story.
Variant Covers
Variant covers are an integral part of the comic book world. From showcasing favourite characters to celebrating major events, it’s always fun to pick up a variant cover that piques your interest. So let’s take a look at some of the variant covers Marvel has announced this week.
Saturday Morning Variants
Do you miss those Saturday mornings curled up in front of the TV with your favourite cereal and an even better TV show? Well, Marvel Comics understands. And to celebrate that nostalgic feeling, we’re being blessed with a range of variant covers to help us reminisce. The Saturday Morning Variant Covers will grace our comics this summer, so be sure to pick them up if you can!
Stormbreakers Meet the Avengers
There’s something quite special about a classic meeting the next big thing, and Marvel will be doing this in style. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers, Marvel Stormbreakers will be creating a series of variant covers for some of our favourite characters. Each artist has spotlighted their favourite era from Avengers history, and throughout June there’ll be eight covers to collect. Be sure to pick them up if you can, but also check out more work by the Marvel Stormbreakers class of 2023.
Corner Box Variants
The Avengers aren’t the only supergroup celebrating 60 years on the page. And what better way to celebrate this incredible milestone than with a classic Marvel tradition? Superstar Artist Mark Brooks will celebrate 60 years of X-Men with his special Corner Box variant covers. So far, we only know about two of these special variants, but be sure to keep an eye out for more news in the coming months.
Star Wars Homage
Variant cover celebrations aren’t just for superheroes though! Coming to a galaxy far far away will be four vintage homage covers to collect. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, four of our favourite Star Wars comics will feature a homage cover in July.
Ultimate Invasion
This summer, we’re getting a very special limited series. Brought to us by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, we’ll get to see how the Maker tries to take over Earth-616- and how he’s brought an unwitting spider with him.
Since the destruction of the Ultimate Universe, the Maker has been living on Earth-616. Now, he wants to take over this universe, and another Ultimate Universe survivor is being dragged along for the ride. Enter Miles Morales. But will the Maker succeed, or can the newly reunited Illuminati put a stop to his fiendish plans? Check it all out this summer in the four-issue limited series. And, while you wait, be sure to check out some of the special variants covers announced this week by Marvel.
Can’t wait that long? Then head to your local comic book store this Saturday for free comic book day! Pick up Free Comic Book Day 2023: Spider-man/Venom for a sneak peek into Ultimate Invasion.
What If…? Dark
Marvel’s What If…? Series gives us a look into how things might be a little different, and where anything is possible! Now we’re getting a special series of one-shots which ask “What if things had gotten a little dark?” From a hammer-wielding Loki to a very different kind of Moon Knight, check out these fun stories, starting in July.
