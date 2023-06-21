Marvel Comics: News Round-up 12-18th June

Vampires, zombies, and… clocks? Oh my! We got some fun and exciting news from Marvel this week, so here’s the round-up of all the comic book news from Marvel from 12th-18th June!

Children of the Vault #1 Miss Minutes variant cover by Betsy Cola.

Ghost Rider/Wolvering: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha #1 Miss Minutes variant cover by Aaron Kuder.

Alpha Flight #1 Miss Minutes variant cover by Ron Lim.

Immortal Thor #1 Miss Minutes variant cover by Peach Momoko.

Marvel Unleashed #1 Miss Minutes variant cover by Chrissie Zullo.

Miss Minutes Takes Over

Do you sometimes wonder what Miss Minutes is up to while we wait for Loki season 2? Well, wonder no more, as Marvel Comics is giving a special collection of Miss Minutes’ variant covers. In August, the all-seeing clock will adorn the covers of some exciting titles. Be sure to check out the covers revealed so far, and keep an eye out for more news, coming soon!

Ghost Rider/ Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Omega #1. By Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw. Cover by Ryan Stegman. On sale 6th September.

A Demon’s Return

This summer we’ll see Wolverine and Ghost Rider team up. The dangerous duo must face a long-forgotten foe that they both thought had been defeated. In their never-before-seen first meeting, the pair took on The Stitcher, a demon hell-bent on destruction. Now resurrected and hunting down mutants, Logan and Johnny Blaze need to team up once more to take down this hellish fiend.

Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance will directly tie in with the Marvel event Fall of X, and Marvel has now released the cover for the final issue, showcasing the epic battle of Logan and Johnny versus the Stitcher. Check out all the covers now and be sure to pick up the four-part crossover.

Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 (of 4). Written by Garth Ennis, Alex Segura and Ashley Allen. Art by Rachael Stott, Javi Fernández and Justin Mason. Cover by Gabriele Dell’Otto. On sale 25th October.

Savage Zombies

Black, White & Blood is one of Marvel’s most savage series. Showcasing the most violent and blood-soaked adventures of some of Marvel’s most cut-throat characters. From Wolverine to Moon Knight, and Deadpool to Darth Vader, we’ve seen some intense stories. And now, the Undead will terrorise our pages. And just in time for Halloween!

Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood will see a collection of stories from all-star artists and writers. As zombie hordes take over the world, can anything survive? See what happens as many of our favourite heroes succumb to the horror. The first issue of this four-part story will be released on 25th October, so be sure to pick up a copy!

Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy #1 (of 5). By Ron Marz and Ron Lim. On sale 6th September.

A Legacy Reborn

Superstar creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim have brought us some incredible stories over the years. And after their hit series Silver Surfer Rebirth and Warlock Rebirth, the pair will return with another story about the Sentinel of the Spaceways.

In their five-issue limited series Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy, Silver Surfer teams up with a familiar face to take on some cosmic chaos. Set during Marz and Lim’s iconic run of Silver Surfer, we’ll see him take Legacy under his wing. But a cosmic companion can never replace the love of a father, and the Silver Surfer knows this. He also knows that there might be something that can help comfort Genis-Vell, but it is worth the risk to find it? And what about the Infinity Watch? Find out more and witness the next chapter in Marvel’s space mythology, starting this September.

Blade #1 cover by Elena Casagrande.

Blade #1 variant cover by Stephano Caselli.

Blade #1 variant cover by Kaare Andrews.

Blade #1 variant cover by David Marquez.

Blade #1 variant cover by Peach Momoko.

Blade #1 variant cover by Tom Reilly.

Blade #1 variant cover by Frank Miller.

Blade #1 variant cover by John Tyler Christopher.

Vampire Hunting in Style!

This July, see the start of a new adventure for everyone’s favourite vampire hunter, Blade. When Blade unknowingly releases a dark and ancient power unto the world, the supernatural underworld is thrown into all kinds of chaos. Will Blade be able to bring down this unknown entity- simply called Adana, or will he pay the ultimate price for his mistake?

The new series will be the perfect chance for new fans to dive into this character’s rich history, and for old fans to see an exciting new story. Marvel unveiled all the variant covers for issue #1, so check them out and be sure to pick up your favourite. Plus, don’t miss the special prelude comic coming exclusively to Marvel Unlimited; Blade: First Bite.

Cptain Marvel #1. By Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua. Cover by Stephen Segovia. On sale 25th October.

Captain Marvel costume design by Jen Bartel.

Higher, Further, Faster!

On 14th June, we saw the end of an historic era for Earth’s Mightiest Hero. As Kelly Thompson’s run of Captain Marvel ended in Captain Marvel #50, fans were left wondering what could be next for Carol Danvers? Well, she’s currently leading the Avengers in their battle for the planet, and she has her own limited series coming in July. But on top of all that, Captain Marvel will be back in October with an all-new ongoing series.

There’s a new threat in town. One that’s realised that Carol Danvers, with her ability to harness the energy of the sun, might be able to stop its vision of total annihilation. So what’s a malevolent cosmic entity to do? Well, in this case, it traps Captain Marvel and keeps her out of the fight. Carol will have to rely on the help of a young friend who might just hold the key to success.

Not only will Carol Danvers be thrown into a thrilling new adventure, but she has a new look to go with it. Jen Bartel has created a sleeker version of Captain Marvel’s costume, after the praise for her Hellfire Gala design for Carol. Check out the cover for the first issue of the new series as well as the costume designs by Bartel.

Before the Fall

On 13th June, Marvel released an exciting new comic trailer for this year’s Hellfire Gala. Not only will the biggest event of the year see a whole host of amazing creators, but it will also kick off one of Marvel’s most highly anticipated events; The Fall of X. Check out the trailer below!

