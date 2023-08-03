RUMOR: ‘The Bear’ Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Circling Mysterious ‘Fantastic Four’ Role

Another day, another series of wild Fantastic Four casting rumors.

While we’ve finally got some solid confirmation that the role of Sue Storm has gone to Vanessa Kirby, a new rumor suggests that The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach has also joined the cast.

According to Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, Moss-Bachrach will be in the film, but not as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The actor has appeared in many fancasts for the character since rising to prominence on the Emmy-nominated series.

Sneider revealed the news during The Hot Mic podcast earlier today.

While the actor’s potential role is being kept under wraps, it’s easy to narrow down who he might be playing by process of elimination. With Sue already cast, Joseph Quinn being eyed as Johnny Storm, Matt Smith rumored for Mister Fantastic, and The Thing out of the equation, one could make a reasonable assumption that Moss-Bachrach is playing a villain.

Now, Antonio Banderas was previously rumored to be playing Galactus. So does this mean Moss-Bachrach could be one of his heralds? The most popular herald is the Silver Surfer, who is also rumored to have his own Special Presentation in development. However, a few months back another prominent scooper revealed that a specific herald would be appearing in the film: Terrax.

Sadly, we’ll just have to wait and see…

Keep in mind that none of this has been confirmed by Marvel Studios or any major trade. For that reason, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt.

The last we heard, the film isn’t on track to begin shooting until next year, but with the current strikes, it is likely a production shift is possible. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were also replaced by Avatar scribe Josh Friedman. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Barring the ongoing Hollywood strikes, the film is slated to hit theaters May 2, 2025.

