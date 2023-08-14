RUMOR: Lupita Nyong’o Is Top Choice For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Princess and the Frog’

Last week, we revealed that a live-action adaptation of The Princess and the Frog is a priority at Disney post the Hollywood strikes.

Now, it appears that a name has emerged as the potential frontrunner Disney wants to star in the film.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o is exactly who the House of Mouse has in mind for the role of Tiana in the planned film.

Nyong’o is no stranger to Disney having appeared in both the Star Wars and MCU franchises. For those who don’t remember, the actress voiced the character Maz Kanata in Star Wars episodes 7, 8, and 9 before appearing as T’Challa’s love interest Nakia in Black Panther. That’s not even counting her appearances in Queen of Katwe and one of Disney’s other beloved live-action adaptations, The Jungle Book.

It’s unclear if there have been any actual talks, or even if an offer has gone out, because the film is still in its very early stages of development. Whenever the Hollywood strikes do end, however, we hope to get some sort of an update.

It is important to note that this info has not been reported by an official trade or the Walt Disney Company. For that reason, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Nyong’o’s name has been associated with the film. You might recall a few months ago we asked A.I. who could star in the live-action Princess and the Frog film. Surely enough, Nyong’o was also selected as a potential frontrunner. You can see the full results of our experiment here.

Partly inspired by the 2002 novel The Frog Princess by E. D. Baker, which in turn is based on the German folk tale “The Frog Prince” as collected by the Brothers Grimm, the film tells the story of a hardworking waitress named Tiana who dreams of opening her own restaurant. After kissing a prince who has been turned into a frog by an evil witch doctor, Tiana becomes a frog herself and must find a way to turn back into a human before it is too late.

It features the voice talent of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, Michael-Leon Wooley, Jim Cummings, Jennifer Cody, John Goodman, Keith David, Peter Bartlett, Jenifer Lewis, Oprah Winfrey, and Terrence Howard.

The film was also one of the last 2D animated films released by Walt Disney Animation.

What do you think of this potential casting? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

