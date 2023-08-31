‘Ahsoka’ is Missing this Massive ‘Star Wars’ Detail

Ahsoka is flying high on Disney+, and Star Wars fans are eating up every new moment from the series. But, one detail is going under the radar.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano | Courtesy of Lucasfilm

What happened between Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo)?

When Ahsoka kicks off after the Star Wars Rebels’ series finale, there’s an apparent disconnect between the two characters.

Though Rebels ended on a high note of hope for Sabine’s training as a lightsaber-wielder with Ahsoka, it’s evident that the pair had a falling out between the events of Rebels and Ahsoka.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren | Courtesy of Lucasfilm

With Sabine purposely missing a dedication of tribute on Lothal and taking refuge in Ezra Bridger’s watch tower (first seen in the Pilot of Rebels), the Mandalorian has become an outcast amongst her own battalion.

Later in the series, the tension between Sabine and Ahsoka is prevalent upon Tano’s reveal of the star map to Thrawn, forcing Sabine to somewhat “steal” the object. Furthermore, the two can’t find the same footing in training or combat situations, as showcased in “Chapter Three: Time to Fly.”

While Ahsoka is still finding its ground, with only three episodes streaming on Disney+ (at the time of publication), Dave Filoni and crew are undoubtedly preparing to showcase a flashback of Ahsoka and Sabine’s Force training that occurred after Rebels.

Having Ahsoka closed off the teachings of the Jedi is nothing new after The Clone Wars‘ “The Wrong Jedi” episode arch introduced the underbelly of the Order, forcing the young Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) to willingly leave the Jedi Order and her peers behind after being framed by Barris Offee (who’s rumored to potentially appear in live-action).

While Ahsoka’s personal woes with the Jedi teachings have affected her approach to passing on information to users like Ezra Bridger, the issue is not large enough to cause a riff between herself and her counterpart, the previous wielder of the Darksaber.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren | Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Perhaps Sabine fell too far into training at an expedited rate that caused Ahsoka to create more boundaries, inadvertently separating the duo.

Or, perhaps Ahsoka lost hope in restarting the Order or wished that Luke Skywalker could adopt Sabine into his new Order. Ahsoka, after all, has battled with self-doubt for the entirety of her Star Wars run. Taking a note from Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire, Ahsoka may feel unqualified to be a Jedi “Master” to Sabine, leaving the two at a crossroads of lightsaber training and unlocking Force sensitivity within the Mandalorian.

Nonetheless, Ahsoka must address the purgill in the room before the series wraps up on Disney+. Otherwise, fans will wonder what caused such a division between Tano and Wren.

What’s Ahsoka about?

Ahsoka is part of the Star Wars franchise and a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian, taking place in the same timeframe as that series and its other interconnected spin-offs after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) while also serving as a continuation to the animated series Star Wars Rebels. The series follows Ahsoka Tano and her apprentice, Sabine Wren, as they investigate an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive producer, along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

Three episodes have debuted so far with new episodes arriving every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT., only on Disney+.

