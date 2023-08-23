Zack Snyder Seemingly Takes Back ‘Star Wars’ in Bold Way

Amid the premiere of Ahsoka on Disney+, director Zack Snyder unveils his upcoming vision of Star Wars for Netflix.

The Man of Steel (2013) and Army of the Dead (2021) creator co-wrote and directed Rebel Moon, Netflix’s all-new two-part science fiction blockbuster. A Child of Fire and The Scargiver will hit Netflix on December 22, 2023, and April 19, 2024, respectively.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Zack Snyder’s Lost Star Wars Movie

Rumored to have deserved an R-rating, the director of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) penned an entirely original story set within the Star Wars universe but had virtually no connection to any of George Lucas’ previous work.

With The Walt Disney Company reshaping the world of Anakin Skywalker with the sequel trilogy, Rey (Daisy Ridley) put Snyder’s vision on the shelf.

Now, in the face of Lucasfilm expanding the galactic works of Lucas like never before with Disney+ series and upcoming theatrical films, Rebel Moon is the answer to Star Wars fans itching for another space adventure this December.

Zack Snyder Confirms Potential Star Wars Movie

Boutella (middle left) and Charlie Hunnam (middle right) in Rebel Moon

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Zack Snyder shares:

“It saw light briefly as a [potential] Star Wars movie and then after Army of the Dead, it just felt like, during the pandemic, it really gestated into a real movie. While Army of the Dead was probably still in post, I was pitching it to Netflix as a follow-up, what I wanted to do next.“

Pulling no punches, Snyder pulls from Dune (2021), Harry Potter, the Destiny gaming franchise, The Lord of the Rings, and more with his upcoming science-fantasy films.

Going to the point of including lightsaber-like weapons in the official teaser trailer, it’s evident that Rebel Moon is everything and more of what the Watchman (2009) director envisioned for the galaxy far, far away.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, which premieres on Netflix on Dec. 22, stars Boutella, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, E. Duffy, and the narration of Sir Anthony Hopkins.

