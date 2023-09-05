‘Ahsoka’ Breathes New Life into George Lucas’ ‘Star Wars’ Icon

The Star Wars universe is changing for good with Ahsoka, and episode four just redefined everything.

*This article contains spoilers related to Episode Four of Ahsoka*

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano | Courtesy of Lucasfilm

“Fallen Jedi,” episode four of the streaming series Ahsoka, just landed in our universe and ripped apart everything fans knew about the galaxy far, far away in 30 minutes.

Following the runtime of its predecessor, “Fallen Jedi” packs the turmoil of Baylan Skoll’s pursuit for justice while Sabine’s past between Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka is finally revealed.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren | Courtesy of Lucasfilm

But, before every fan could process the reality of Sabine Wren’s (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) betrayal, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) awakes in a land reminiscent of the World Between Worlds.

Running with viewers’ emotions, showrunner Dave Filoni shakes everything up with “Hey, Snips.”

Is that Matt Latner’s Anakin Skywalker? Or… It couldn’t be.

Though viewers have already seen the demise of Marrok (who’s not Starkiller) and the groundbreaking hyperspace jump of Lady Morgan, Hayden Christensen appears behind Ahsoka.

Credit: Lucasfilm

Though fans have recently seen Christensen reprise his role of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker/Dark Lord Darth Vader, the inclusion of Skywalker in Ahsoka brings a far heavier weight for many:

we now officially have anakin and ahsoka together in animation and live action. what a win. #Ahsoka #anakin pic.twitter.com/As8gum8oK5 — dudz. (@dudaslaywalker) September 6, 2023

Another fan writes:

The power of ending episode four with the reveal of Anakin Skywalker, the Anakin before his demise to the dark side, is palpable.

Dave Filoni understands what game he is playing and isn’t playing around.

Now, with Anakin mentoring Ahsoka in the life after, fans can finally watch the live-action interaction between Snips and Skyguy unfold and completely redefine The Mandalorian universe. Anakin’s appearance is far more significant than “fan service,” as his inclusion in the afterworld is the perfect delegation location to mentor his apprentice further.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker | Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The return of Hayden Christensen to Star Wars was like the coming of the people’s champion for many fans.

Now, however, it appears that Christensen’s appearance in Ahsoka seems far deeper than his showcase in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans will finally be able to see a new side of Anakin, perhaps one that was meant to always mentor Tano.

What’s Ahsoka about?

Ahsoka is part of the Star Wars franchise and a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian, taking place in the same timeframe as that series and its other interconnected spin-offs after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) while also serving as a continuation to the animated series Star Wars Rebels. The series follows Ahsoka Tano and her apprentice, Sabine Wren, as they investigate an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive producer, along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

Three episodes have debuted so far with new episodes arriving every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT., only on Disney+.

