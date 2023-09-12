‘Hocus Pocus’ Returning to Cinemas for 30th Anniversary!

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the spooky spectacular Hocus Pocus, the film will be returning to cinemas in the UK, Ireland and The Netherlands!

First released in 1993, Hocus Pocus tells the story of three kids from Salem who light the infamous Black Flame Candle, accidentally summoning The Sanderson Sisters: Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimi), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), who have until sunrise to steal the lives from the children of Salem or else turn to dust.

Although a box office bomb when it was first released, Hocus Pocus steadily gained a cult following through home video sales and rentals, and annual Halloween broadcasts. A long-awaited sequel was released on Disney+ in 2022 and a third film is currently in production.

Presented by Park Circus, Hocus Pocus will return to cinemas starting September 29th and will be available throughout October. A complete list of participating cinemas can be found here.

