Marvel Comics: News Round-Up 18th-24th September

This week Marvel announced some fun new variant covers and exciting new stories. Let’s take a look at all of the news from Marvel Comics this week.

Original X-Men #1 by Christos Gage and Greg Land. Cover by Ryan Stegman. On sale 20th September.

The Original Heroes

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the X-Men. In 1963, we saw the release of Uncanny X-Men #1, which brought some of our favourite heroes to the page. Cyclops, Jean Grey (known as Marvel Girl at the time) Beast, Iceman and Angel came into the Marvel universe in style and took the comic book world by storm. And to celebrate this milestone, we’ll be getting a special super-sized one-shot which brings the original five X-Men back together. With a new multiversal journey, some crazy twists and turns, and surprising special guests. Be sure to pick up your copy of Original X-Men #1 this December.

Moon Knight #30 by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio. Variant cover by Greg Capullo. On sale 13th December.

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cuppuccio. Variant cover by Greg Capullo. On sale 3rd January.

Death and Rebirth

Last week, we were given a little hint at the future of Moon Knight. In the final issues of the current run, we’ll see the last days of Marc Spector. But from the ashes, a new Moon Knight rises. Vengeance of the Moon Knight will take us on a new adventure with a twist. To mark these momentous occasions, Greg Capullo has created two variant covers. He’ll mark the death of Moon Knight in issue #30, and then celebrate the rebirth in Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1. Check out both variant covers now.

Thunderbolts #1 (of 4) by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Geraldo Borges. Connecting variant cover by Josemaria Casanovas. On sale 6th December.

Deadly Connections

The Thunderbolts are Marvel’s most deadly team of antiheroes, and a new line-up is coming back to the page. Join Bucky Barnes as he leads a motley crew to take down some of the deadliest threats in the Marvel universe. Black Widow, Sharon Carter (Destroyer), White Widow, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Shang-Chi are all brought together under Bucky’s leadership, who in turn is commanded by the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Follow them on their four-part mini-series starting in December, as they take on some high-profile heavy hitters. To celebrate the new line-up, Josemaria Casanovas has created a series of incredible connecting covers to adorn each issue. Check out the covers now and be sure to pick up the series later this year.

Scarlet Witch #10 by Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli. Cover by Russell Dauterman. On sale 1st November.

Scarlet Witch #10 Knight’s End variant cover by Marc Aspinall.

Scarlett Witch #10 variant cover by Elizabeth Torque.

Scarlet Witch #10 variant cover by Felipe Massafera.

Scarlet Witch #10 interior artwork by Sara Pichelli.

Bold New Direction

The current ongoing series of Scarlet Witch has seen our titular hero take on a new kind of villain. Her mystical prowess has drawn the attention of her new archenemy Hexfinder, and it’s been one hell of a ride. Fans can see their climactic showdown in Scarlet Witch #10, as chaos magic comes head-to-head with alchemical power. As this conflict will mark the end of this season for Wanda Maximoff, fans can expect a new direction and a fascinating new journey for her in the future, starting in January. Marvel released a little sneak peek at Scarlet Witch #10, so check it out now!

Amazing Spider-Man #39 by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. On sale 6th December.

Daredevil: Gang War #1 (of 4) by Erica Schultz and Sergio Davila. On sale 13th December.

Luke Cage: Gang War #2 (of 4) by Rodney Barnes and Ramon F. Bachs. Cover by Caanan White. on sale 13th December

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13 by Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini. On sale 13th December.

Amazing Spidr-Man #40 by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. On sale 20th December.

Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War #1 (of 3) by Greg Pak and Caio Majado. Cover by David Aja. On sale 27th December.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14 by Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini. On sale 27th December.

Spider-Woman #2 by Steve Foxe and Carola Borelli. Cover by Leinil Francis Yu. On sale 27th December.

Marvel Gang War comics list.

Getting the Gang Together



Earlier this year, Marvel announced their next big crossover event, Gang War. As all the gang lords of New York City go head-to-head with each other, there’s chaos on the streets. But a certain webslinger takes it upon himself to bring down these super-gangs within 48 hours. Join Spider-Man as he leads his own type of gang on a crusade against some of the biggest super-criminals the Big Apple has to offer. Peter Parker will be joined by his fellow webslingers Miles Morales (Spider-Man) and Spider-Woman, as well as She-Hulk and Daredevil. But Mayor Luke Cage has some strong anti-vigilante laws, and they might not be as supportive. Starting in Amazing Spider-Man #39 this December, there’s a whole load of comics that will tie into Marvel’s most recent crossover.

Beware the PLanet of the Apes #1 (of 4) by Marc Guggenheim and Alvaro Lopez. Cover by Taurin Clarke. On sale 3rd January.

A Whole New World

In January, journey back in time to the beginnings of the Planet of the Apes. A new, four-issue limited series will show more about the iconic original film series and will bring some of our most beloved characters to the page. A prequel to the original 1968 film, follow Nova as she takes on a mission from Cornelius and Zira. Beware the Planet of the Apes will take readers on a nostalgia-filled new adventure into the Forbidden Zone!

Thunderbolts #1 Ski Chalet variant by Lucas Werneck. On sale 6th December.

X-Men #29 Ski Chalet Virgin variant by Russell Dauterman. On sale 6th December.

Captain America #4 Ski Chalet variant by Greg Land. On sale 13th December.

Doctor Strange #10 Ski Chalet Variant by Pablo Villalobos. On sale 20th December.

Spider-Boy #2 Ski Chalet variant by Humberto Ramos. On sale 20th December.

Take to the Slopes

Get into the winter vibe with an all-new collection of Ski Chalet Variant covers. This December, see some of our favourite heroes don their best winter apparel and head to the slopes. From Captain America to Spider-Boy, these seven covers will be brought to you by a variety of incredible artists. Check out the first 5 now, and be sure to pick up your favourite this year.

Miguel O’Hara – Spider-Man 2099 #1 (of 5). By Steve Orlando and Devmalya Pramanik. Cover by Nick Bradshaw. On sale 3rd January.

Miguel O’Hara – Spider-Man 2099 #2 (of 5). By Steve Orlando and Michael Dowling. Cover by Nick Bradshaw. On sale 10th January.

Miguel O’Hara – Spider-Man 2099 #3 (of 5). By Steve Orlando and Jason Muhr. Cover by Nick Bradshaw. On sale 17th January.

Miguel O’Hara – Spider-Man 2099 #4 (of 5). By Steve Orlando and Chris Campana. Cover by Nick Bradshaw. On sale 24th January.

Miguel O’Hara – Spider-Man 2099 #5 (of 5). By Steve Orlando and Stefano Raffaele. Cover by Nick Bradshaw. On sale 31st January.

Future Horrors

If you’re looking for a spooky series to get you through a dismal January, then look no further than Miguel O’Hara, as he takes on some of Marvel’s most monstrous horror characters. This five-part limited series will be released weekly throughout January and will see Spider-Man 2099 take on new versions of these classic characters. Take a look here for more info on each issue and be sure to pick up the ghoulish limited series.

Rom and the X-Men: Marvel Tales #1. By Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema. Cover by Nick Bradshaw. On sale 20th December.

Classic Tales for a New Generation

Earlier in the year, Marvel announced the return of a classic comic book icon, Rom! With an upcoming omnibus and a recent Facsimile edition already announced, Rom will be making his way back into the hearts of comic book readers of all ages. To add to this nostalgic journey, Marvel has collected some of Rom’s mutant encounters, in Rom and the X-Men: Marvel Tales #1. Collecting some of his more daring adventures from his solo series where he joined the X-Men, be sure to pick up this exciting collection this December.

Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1. On sale 20th December.

The Future of the Galaxy

As 2023 comes to an end, we all want to know what the future of the Star Wars universe looks like. As the current crossover event, Dark Droids, continues, look to the future in Star Wars: Revelations #1. This special, giant-sized one-shot will not only give us some key pieces of the Dark Droids timeline, but it will also give us a look at the future of the galaxy, as well as setting the foundations for an as-yet-unannounced all-new series. Pick up Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 on 20th December.

