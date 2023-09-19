Uncanny Return: The Five Original X-Men Return in New One-Shot

The original X-Men are back in action in a special super-sized one-shot issue to celebrate the team’s 60th anniversary by Christos Gage and Greg Land spotlighting the X-Men’s founding five members. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the world to the X-Men on September of 1963, a group of young mutant heroes consisting of Cyclops, Marvel Girl (Jean Grey), Beast, Iceman, and Angel assembled by Professor X to protect a world that hates and fears them.

In Original X-Men #1, the team are plucked from their respective time by none other than the Phoenix Force in order to embark on a multiversal mission to rewrite history!

Original X-Men #1 releases on December 20 this year!

