Marvel
  • September 19, 2023

Uncanny Return: The Five Original X-Men Return in New One-Shot

The original X-Men are back in action in a special super-sized one-shot issue to celebrate the team’s 60th anniversary by Christos Gage and Greg Land spotlighting the X-Men’s founding five members. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the world to the X-Men on September of 1963, a group of young mutant heroes consisting of Cyclops, Marvel Girl (Jean Grey), Beast, Iceman, and Angel assembled by Professor X to protect a world that hates and fears them.

Cover to ORIGINAL X-MEN (2023) #1 by Ryan Stegman.

In Original X-Men #1, the team are plucked from their respective time by none other than the Phoenix Force in order to embark on a multiversal mission to rewrite history!

Original X-Men #1 releases on December 20 this year!

About Post Author

Ángel Pérez

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Disney Lucasfilm Marvel
  • September 13, 2023

SEE IT: Disney Merch Signed By Rian Johnson,

Marvel Marvel Comics
  • September 13, 2023

Legendary Artist Alex Ross Wins Award For Latest

Marvel
  • September 13, 2023

‘Rogers: The Musical’ Cast Album From Disney California

Marvel
  • September 13, 2023

Marvel Studios VFX Workers Unanimously Vote to Unionize

Marvel Marvel Comics
  • September 12, 2023

Marvel Comics: News Round-Up, September 4th-10th