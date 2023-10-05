New Celebrity Narrators joining Candlelight Processional

With Halloween a few weeks away, Disney is already getting into the holiday spirit. Disney Parks announced 9 new celebrity narrators will be joining this years Candlelight Processional at the International Festival of Holidays 2023 at Epcot.

Throughout the month of December 2023, celebrity guests will come on stage to narrate the classic ‘Christmas Story’. Joining the 2023 crew of story tellers are Chrissy Metz, Luis Fonsi, Ann-Margret, Brendan Fraser, Eva Longoria, Joey McIntrye, Sterling K. Brown, Jordan Fisher, and Audra McDonald. They will be joining past narrators Simu Liu, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Marlee Matin, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Lisa Ling. Disney Parks twitter account has reassured everyone that Brooke will still be there!

The Candlelight Processional is a daily show featuring a celebrity who narrates the ‘Christmas Story’. Alongside them are a choir, 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets and Epcot’s very own Voices of Liberty acapella group. Disney Resort guests may also book a Candlelight Processional dining plan to ensure their seat for the performance, with up to 7 eatery options including Chip ‘N’ Dale’s Harvest Feast at the Garden Grill Restaurant.

The Candlelight Processional will be performing from November 24th to December 30th 2023.

