‘Monsters at Work’ Season 2 Guest Cast Revealed At New York Comic Con

The Disney+ original animated series ‘Monsters at Work’ is getting a second season. The guest cast for Season 2 was revealed at New York Comic Con.

Joining the cast for the second season of ‘Monsters at Work’ are celebrity guests Aubrey Plaza, Nathan Fillion, and Bobby Moynihan. They will be reprising their roles as familiar characters Claire Wheeler, Johnny Worthington III, and Chet Alexander, from the prequel film ‘Monsters University’.

Additional guest stars were also announced for ‘Monsters at Work’. They include Jennifer Coolidge, Janelle James, Jenifer Lewis, Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Danny Pudi, Cody Rigsby, Jimmy Tatro, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio, and Alan Tudyk. Guests at the panel were also granted a sneak peek at the first two episodes of Season 2.

‘Monsters at Work’ Season 2 will debut with brand new episodes on Disney+ in 2024.